What sold last week in the Fredericksburg area

Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
Weis Markets will close its store in Fredericksburg Shopping Center in September.
Jarrell Properties plans to build a total of 52,000 square feet of commercial space in eight separate one-level, 6,500-square-foot brick buildings on the 9.37-acre site.
Former high school art teacher took art background and mixed it with talent to create tattoos to open studio in Spotsylvania that offers art classes and tattoos.
Fredericksburg’s Summer Restaurant Week runs from Aug. 14–23 and offers locally crafted recipes that you can eat in multiple locales.
Several residents living on Edwards Road in Caroline County have been complaining about the late construction hours and having their telephone…
Town-county program funded by feds will open second round of grants Aug. 26 with more than $2.1 million still left to distribute.
First round of CARES Act funding is going to help businesses, county and school workers with child care and to cover public safety payroll and expenses during pandemic.
It’s been just over a year since Battlefield Country Store in Spotsylvania County started selling ice cream. Each week, owner Jeffrey Meier an…
The estate at 355 Daingerfield Road in Tappahannock is now for sale. The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on 1.27 acres is listed at $924,900 with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate LLC.
William Eubank is close to ending his career of repairing and towing cars in and around Fredericksburg, more than 50 years in a few different locations.
