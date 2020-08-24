What sold last week in the Fredericksburg area

Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Hugh Cosner arrived in Spotsylvania County as a country store owner.
Movie theaters opening this weekend here and across the country, using safety protocols to lure wary customers back to the big screens.
A friendship and business connection made some 15 years ago, which helped guide a Sperryville distillery to success and expansion, has led the…
More than 400 job openings are up for grabs at an outdoor job fair to be held Thursday in Culpeper Baptist Church’s parking lot at 318 S. West…
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has put off a vote on legislation to block evictions until next year, a measure supporters say is a v…
Weis Markets will close its store in Fredericksburg Shopping Center in September.
A list of properties that sold in the Fredericksburg area last week.
Unemployed Virginians could receive an additional $300 a week in unemployment compensation under a federal executive order by President Donald Trump, but the emergency funding could run out soon after the money starts flowing.
Jarrell Properties plans to build a total of 52,000 square feet of commercial space in eight separate one-level, 6,500-square-foot brick buildings on the 9.37-acre site.
Virginians who purchase individual health insurance plans could see their premiums decrease in 2021.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.