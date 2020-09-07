What sold last week in the Fredericksburg area

Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
When Ernisha and Tracey Hall scanned the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce’s “Taste of the Region” offerings this summer, the couple noted th…
Country Cookin has permanently closed its restaurant in Fredericksburg, which had shut its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Environmental planning is complete for a new rail crossing of the Potomac River that is essential to Virginia's plan to provide hourly passenger rail service between Richmond and Washington in the next decade.
Fork ‘n’ Biscuit, a new restaurant featuring all-day brunch, has opened in downtown Fredericksburg.
German-based automotive parts manufacturer will cut 30,000 positions globally as vehicle production slumps, made worse by pandemic.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. _ Dave Sunderland said he had been wearing Donald Trump hats to work at Newport News Shipbuilding every day for nearly four years.
The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority announced Wednesday retails sales of $1.2 billion in fiscal 2020 - a near $120 million increase from the previous year and the second year in a row the liquor monopoly surpassed $1 billion in sales.
The first two small-businesses loans made through the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority’s new InvestFXBG program were finalized Tuesday.
Silver Collection Hotel, a boutique hotel that opened Sept. 1 in Celebrate Virginia South, is fully automated from booking one of its 24 suites to checking out.
The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce has selected its the Class of 2020 for Leadership Fredericksburg, it's signature program.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.