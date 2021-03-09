What sold last week in the Fredericksburg region

Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Stafford supervisors have approved two new convenience stores in the county, as well as a strip of new drive-thru restaurants near Embry Mill.
Spotsylvania County's restaurant week, focused on to-go food, kicks off Friday and runs through March 14.
Fredericksburg Economic Development officials have listed several new businesses which have either just opened or are coming soon to spots in …
The Silver Cos.’ latest proposal is NEON, a 50,000-square-foot club facility company officials say will offer “high-end work and recreational …
An Extended Stay America hotel may be built off Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.
WORK is hitting the final stretch on the Truslow Road bridge in Stafford County.
Kings Dominion is hiring more than 2,000 seasonal employees for the coming 2021 season, and will host a Virtual Hiring Day event March 13.
The Colonial Beach Community Foundation is expanding and looking for new members to help with volunteer opportunities to improve the quality o…
I KNOW, and have known, many business deans. Through those professional relationships, I’ve learned something that applies to my industry, but…
The oldest bank in the state—Burke & Herbert Bank, located in Northern Virginia—is taking steps to extend commercial services to the Frede…
