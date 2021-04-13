What sold last week in the Fredericksburg region

Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
Mr. Cluck Cluck will be perched among the produce, prepared foods and other products when Long Family Markets reopens Sunday at the 610 Commut…
THE PANDEMIC has wreaked havoc on so many things in the last year. While many people infected with COVID-19 had milder cases, perhaps causing …
King George County-based Bloomia will be giving away 150,000 tulips April 10 at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg.
Two restauranteurs who met while working at the Annabelle restaurant in Washington, D.C., have relocated to Fredericksburg to open Casey’s at …
Regal Cinemas is reopening some theaters Friday to show the film “Godzilla vs. Kong,” but it won’t be showing at the chain’s Fredericksburg theater.
For what county officials say is a first for rural Virginia, 5G telecom service is newly available to residents of this enclave on the Wilderness battlefield near Spotsylvania’s border with Orange County.
MABEL was promoted several months ago after the previous person in the job, Jack, was asked to leave. Mabel wasn’t sure she wanted the positio…
Saundra Pearson, who managed to launch a new business called Panache Interiors and Lifestyles here amidst the pandemic, is proof that skills l…
Finesse Salon Studios recently opened in Cosner’s Corner in Spotsylvania County. Owner Jason Richards said the site features larger individual…
