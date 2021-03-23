What sold last week in the Fredericksburg region

Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
The grant will expand Atlantic Broadband's existing system in Caroline in two areas: north and south to Portebago Bay in Port Royal and a 15 mile-stretch along State Route 207.
Most people will tell you that, in order to manage your time well, you should block out times of the day to attend to your emails.
The second round of grants is now available to help businesses in the town and the county pay their rent or mortgage due to stress caused by t…
Company has seen triple demand for tape products, added 22 new staff in past year, now hiring several more people in medical division.
City tourism officials think people are ready to take day trips again, and want to leverage pent-up demand for travel with a $50,000 digital c…
Stafford supervisors have approved two new convenience stores in the county, as well as a strip of new drive-thru restaurants near Embry Mill.
Fredericksburg Economic Development officials have listed several new businesses which have either just opened or are coming soon to spots in …
Lloyd B. Harrison III, CEO of Virginia Partners Bank in Fredericksburg has been named to serve on the Independent Community Bankers of America…
Spotsylvania County's restaurant week, focused on to-go food, kicks off Friday and runs through March 14.
