What sold last week in the Fredericksburg region

Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
King George County-based Bloomia will be giving away 150,000 tulip stems Saturday, April 10, at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg.
Regal Cinemas is reopening some theaters Friday to show the film “Godzilla vs. Kong,” but it won’t be showing at the chain’s Fredericksburg theater.
For what county officials say is a first for rural Virginia, 5G telecom service is newly available to residents of this enclave on the Wilderness battlefield near Spotsylvania’s border with Orange County.
MABEL was promoted several months ago after the previous person in the job, Jack, was asked to leave. Mabel wasn’t sure she wanted the positio…
Finesse Salon Studios recently opened in Cosner’s Corner in Spotsylvania County. Owner Jason Richards said the site features larger individual…
Two Fredericksburg-area writers captured awards at the Virginia Professional Communicators 2021 contest.
Stafford supervisors have approved two new convenience stores in the county, as well as a strip of new drive-thru restaurants near Embry Mill.
Saundra Pearson, who managed to launch a new business called Panache Interiors and Lifestyles here amidst the pandemic, is proof that skills l…
Fredericksburg Economic Development officials have listed several new businesses which have either just opened or are coming soon to spots in …
The Silver Cos.’ latest proposal is NEON, a 50,000-square-foot club facility company officials say will offer “high-end work and recreational …
