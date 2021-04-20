What sold last week in the Fredericksburg region

Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
The owner of a former coal plant in King George County intends to redevelop the site as a solar and energy storage facility in another move by…
The Stafford Baseball League was recently selected to host the Babe Ruth World Series for the 13–15 age group in August 2022, and league offic…
Two restauranteurs who met while working at the Annabelle restaurant in Washington, D.C., have relocated to Fredericksburg to open Casey’s at …
The Fredericksburg Nationals are celebrating Jackie Robinson's legacy with five $1,042 Germanna Community College scholarships to be awarded in June a part of the GCC/FredNats Jackie Robinson Essay contest.
State revenues surged by more than $270 million in March, an 18.5% increase powered by boosts in high-wage jobs, internet sales and a booming housing industry as Virginia emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic in a stronger budget position than when the public health emergency began a year ago.
Regal Cinemas is reopening some theaters Friday to show the film “Godzilla vs. Kong,” but it won’t be showing at the chain’s Fredericksburg theater.
THE PANDEMIC has wreaked havoc on so many things in the last year. While many people infected with COVID-19 had milder cases, perhaps causing …
WHEN I take a new management position, I get to know the people I am working with. Then I look at data.
Mr. Cluck Cluck will be perched among the produce, prepared foods and other products when Long Family Markets reopens Sunday at the 610 Commut…
For what county officials say is a first for rural Virginia, 5G telecom service is newly available to residents of this enclave on the Wilderness battlefield near Spotsylvania’s border with Orange County.
