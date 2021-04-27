What sold last week in the Fredericksburg region

Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty brings you a list of the properties in the Fredericksburg area that sold last week. You'll find it online here.
RECRUITMENT is challenging in the best of times. But during a pandemic, it seems like searching for new employees has gotten ridiculous.
The Stafford Baseball League was recently selected to host the Babe Ruth World Series for the 13–15 age group in August 2022, and league offic…
For what county officials say is a first for rural Virginia, 5G telecom service is newly available to residents of this enclave on the Wilderness battlefield near Spotsylvania’s border with Orange County.
Two restauranteurs who met while working at the Annabelle restaurant in Washington, D.C., have relocated to Fredericksburg to open Casey’s at …
When Wilderness Presidential Resort opened its doors four decades ago in Spotsylvania County, the only way to join was purchasing a lot for a …
The owner of a former coal plant in King George County intends to redevelop the site as a solar and energy storage facility in another move by…
The Fredericksburg Nationals are celebrating Jackie Robinson's legacy with five $1,042 Germanna Community College scholarships to be awarded in June a part of the GCC/FredNats Jackie Robinson Essay contest.
Regal Cinemas is reopening some theaters Friday to show the film “Godzilla vs. Kong,” but it won’t be showing at the chain’s Fredericksburg theater.
WHEN I take a new management position, I get to know the people I am working with. Then I look at data.
