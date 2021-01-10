Willhide sells Fredericksburg dental practice

After 53 years as a Fredericksburg dentist, Dr. John Willhide has sold his practice, Heritage Dental, but he’s not totally retiring.

The 83-year-old will continue to work two days a week.

“This practice, my staff and my patients are family,” Willhide said. “This was not a job, it was a way of life. I had to be sure that when I made this transition that it was the right fit for everyone.”

At the end of December, Willhide sold the practice to new owners, Dr. Mary Morales and Dr. Clarissa Moore. Dr. Bobby Salahvin will be the primary practicing dentist.

As Willhide continues to work two days a week, he said in a press release he hopes that, with the additional doctors, Heritage Dental can offer extended hours—the practice had been open Mondays through Thursdays only—as well as more insurance options, surgical procedures and other treatments.

A Free Lance–Star story about Willhide in December 2018 noted that Willhide’s practice has continued to change and evolve during his more than half-century of work even as he maintained his old-fashioned customer service.

—Cathy Dyson

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.