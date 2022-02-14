Wilson receives auctioneer honor

Tony Wilson, a Rhoadesville resident who’s had an established business in his native Orange County for more than 30 years, received the auctioneer of the year award recently from the Virginia Auctioneers Association.

Wilson manages real estate and equipment auctions with his Wilson Auction Company through an affiliation with Nicholls Auction Marketing Group of Fredericksburg. At the recent state convention in Roanoke, he acknowledged unfailing support from his father and grandfather and thanked his family—his wife, two children and one grandchildren—as well as his auction team and association members.

A graduate of the Certified Auctioneers Institute, Wilson served as the 2019 president of the state association and is a member of the national organization. He’s also active in the community with the local volunteer fire department, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce and the Orange County Economic Development Authority.

—Cathy Dyson

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.