With demand high and supply low, it's still a seller's market for homes in region

With a limited supply of homes for sale in the Fredericksburg area and demand still high, even the most expensive houses are getting multiple offers, something rare for this area.

That’s according to market analysis provided by the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors, based on recent listing data. It notes that January’s sales total of $184.5 million represents a 50 percent increase over January 2020.

And it notes that the market median market prices have gone from $305,000 in January 2020 to $345,000 in January 2021.

The number of days that houses were on the market fell nearly 60 percent, with houses averaging a 20 days on the market this January compared to 48 days for the same month last year.

Inventory across the region remains at historic lows. In January 2020, there were 1,149 homes on the market. In January 2021 there are just 396 homes for sale.

