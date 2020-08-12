Marstel-Day teams up with international firm

Atkins, an international project design, engineering and project management consultancy firm, has formed a Small Business Administration mentor-protégé joint venture with Marstel-Day LLC, an environmental and natural resource planning firm headquartered in Fredericksburg.

The relationship will provide expanded business opportunities for both firms and enhance the range of engineering, environmental and land use services they can offer to the federal government. The joint venture can be used for small business and Historically Underutilized Business Zone set-aside opportunities as well as for unrestricted opportunities and programs.

Under the multi-year arrangement, the joint venture will compete for contract awards and other business opportunities with federal agencies, while Atkins will help Marstel-Day expand its footprint in federal government work with technical and material assistance.

“This partnership capitalizes on the unique strengths of both firms, which will allow us to offer a comprehensive and holistic range of solutions for our federal clients,” said J.R. Steele, Atkins’ federal business unit director.

“The Atkins-Marstel-Day joint venture creates new strength for both companies,” said Rebecca Rubin, president and CEO of Marstel-Day.