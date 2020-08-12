NSWC Federal Credit Union is now Topside

NSWC Federal Credit Union has changed its name to Topside Federal Credit Union to better reflect its membership.

The member-owned financial cooperative was founded in 1961 by the employees of the Naval Weapons Laboratory in Dahlgren.

“We’ll never abandon our roots with the Navy and the amazing work that is done in Dahlgren,” said CEO Bruce Six. “Our new name reflects our openness to the community outside Dahlgren and desire to see the entire area do better.”

The new name includes a nautical term that refers to the area above the water line on a ship.

“It’s the place you want to be for the best view. It’s a destination,” said Six.

Members will see no changes to services.

—Cathy Jett