You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NSWC Federal Credit Union is now Topside
0 comments

NSWC Federal Credit Union is now Topside

Only $5 for 5 months

NSWC Federal Credit Union has changed its name to Topside Federal Credit Union to better reflect its membership.

The member-owned financial cooperative was founded in 1961 by the employees of the Naval Weapons Laboratory in Dahlgren.

“We’ll never abandon our roots with the Navy and the amazing work that is done in Dahlgren,” said CEO Bruce Six. “Our new name reflects our openness to the community outside Dahlgren and desire to see the entire area do better.”

The new name includes a nautical term that refers to the area above the water line on a ship.

“It’s the place you want to be for the best view. It’s a destination,” said Six.

Members will see no changes to services.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert