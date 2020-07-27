Orange County has created a new grant program to help small businesses, private schools and nonprofits throughout the county that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bounce Back Orange County Small Business Grant will offer forgivable grants of up to $10,000 to qualified businesses and organizations. It is being funded using $300,000 in federal CARES Act funds, and will be administered by the Community Investment Collaborative, a Charlottesville nonprofit. It will provide a total of $200,000 to for-profit businesses and private schools, and $100,000 to nonprofit entities.
“The Board of Supervisors recognizes that small businesses and local nonprofits are the heart and soul of our community. With this in mind, we are pleased to offer a helping hand to them by allocating a significant portion of our federal assistance toward this grant opportunity,” said Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees.
Grant applications will be accepted from Aug. 3–17. Business owners and organizations with up to 50 employees can start the application process now by completing a grant interest form at forms.gle/cRTNq8TaeqxnfCDv9. The grant application window opens Aug. 3. Grants will be awarded Aug. 31.
For more information go to thinkorangeva.com/covid19-resources.
—Staff report
