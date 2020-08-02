Mary Catherine Butterworth kicked off 2020 by signing the lease for her dream location for a high-end home goods boutique and flower shop in downtown Fredericksburg.
Her plan was to travel to markets across the country to find inventory, and open the doors to Rappahannock Exchange at 107 William St. by April.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
Markets began closing and businesses were shuttering. Butterworth had to figure out if she wanted to forge ahead, and then reevaluate her business plan. She decided to spend a few months researching smaller brands and companies specializing in unique art, furnishings and skincare rather that focus on high-end furniture until furniture markets such as the one in High Point, N.C., reopen.
“It’s been a really weird time to open a business,” she said. “We started everything in January when COVID wasn’t on the radar and the economy was great. I was already locked into a lease, and it’s something I wanted to do. I felt like I wanted to see it through.”
Rappahannock Exchange had its soft opening July 18, even though some of the things she ordered were still stuck in customs or had been placed on back order. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s also open by appointment.
“The response actually has been really great,” Butterworth said. “From what everybody’s said, the response has been: This is something that Fredericksburg has needed because we don’t have anything like it here. And most people have said that any time they want to get anything for their home, they either have to order online, which isn’t always ideal, or they have to drive down to Richmond or up to D.C.”
Butterworth grew up in Charlotte, N.C., and said she was always passionate about art and interior design. Friends would seek her advice when buying a new couch, lamp or rug. When she moved to Fredericksburg so her husband could join his mother’s dental practice, she decided to open a store that would carry the kinds of things she was looking for but couldn’t find locally, and to offer design services.
“I knew I wanted to be downtown,” Butterworth said. “I knew there were only going to be a few select locations that would do what I wanted to do.”
She spotted a newly renovated brick building on William Street while walking downtown late last December, and saw that it would soon be available for lease. She contacted a friend who is a Realtor and got to look inside.
“It checked every single box,” said Butterworth, who signed the lease Jan. 1. “I wanted it to be one large space with a tall ceiling because I wanted to be able to hang chandeliers, and I wanted to have some sort of cool exposed brick or some rafters, which the store does. It was kind of a no-brainer for me.”
She said that she decided to call it Rappahannock Exchange because the location is near the Rappahannock River and she noticed there weren’t any other businesses downtown using Rappahannock in their name. She added Exchange because her shop carries so many different kinds of things.
“If it said interiors, it would be too limiting,” Butterworth said.
Opening during the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise in some ways, she said. People are spending more time at home due to COVID-19 restrictions, but are longing to get away for a vacation or just a night out, she wrote on her Instagram page.
“Why not make your kitchen or dining room have the atmosphere and luxuries of your favorite restaurant? Why not pamper yourself and make your bathroom into your own spa?” Butterworth added in the post. “I want someone to walk into my store and buy a vintage Turkish rug or a painting for their home that they will forever cherish and one day pass on to their kids, but I also want someone to come in and grab a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a candle, and some linen napkins to take to a dinner party.”
The challenge of finding sources for her stock by poring over design magazines and looking at Instagram accounts helped her discover small, independent brands. Her skin care products, for example, include LINNÉ and Sangre de Fruta, both of which are woman-owned businesses that use all-natural botanical ingredients. She also carries plants and cut flowers, and will create arrangements and provide delivery for customers.
“I will have weekly shipments of art, furniture, plants and fresh flowers over the next few weeks, with the hope that the store will be just as I had imagined by early fall,” Butterworth said. “My husband and I are expecting our second baby the first week of September, so that has really added an extra layer of difficulty to the situation. But it certainly has kept things interesting!”
