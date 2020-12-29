Pure Shenandoah to build hemp processing, CBD oil extraction facility in Elkton

By CULPEPER STAR–EXPONENT

Shenandoah Valley Hemp’s Pure Shenandoah will invest nearly $3.3 million to establish an industrial hemp fiber processing and CBD oil extraction facility in the historic Casey Jones building in the town of Elkton, the office of Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.

The venture will create 24 new jobs and purchase all of its industrial hemp from Virginia growers, worth nearly $5 million in payments to the farmers over the next three years.

“Virginia’s industrial hemp industry continues to experience tremendous growth, creating a wealth of opportunity across our Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “Our administration remains committed to supporting growers and processors as we work to ensure this crop has a sustainable future in Virginia.”

Pure Shenandoah operates as a vertically integrated “seed to sale” company providing customers with high quality, safe and consistent hemp products, the release stated. This includes regulatory control of crops, good manufacturing practices and traceability of each product back to its seed and farm.

“Industrial hemp is gaining momentum across the country, and we are excited for Virginia to be a player in this up-and-coming industry,” said Secretary of Commerce Brian Ball.