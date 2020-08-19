REC builds an energy storage facility in Spotsylvania

Work is set to begin on a “grid-scale energy storage project” in Spotsylvania County.

The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative partnered with Charlottesville-based battery storage development firm East Point Energy to build the energy storage facility, REC said in a new release.

The cooperative said the energy storage facility will produce a peak capacity of 2 megawatts, “or enough to power about 1,000 homes for eight hours.”

REC said work is scheduled to start in the fall, and the facility should be operating by early 2021.

REC said the facility will provide backup when power is knocked out, can be used during peak periods to avoid paying more for electricity from the grid, and will help hold off substation upgrades.

The cooperative plans to use the facility to “learn how additional energy storage projects can be deployed” on its system in the future.

John Hewa, REC’s chief operating officer, touted the facility for its potential to expand the cooperative’s energy resources.

“With more and more renewable energy on our system and with battery costs declining rapidly, energy storage is now a critical tool for our team,” he said in the release.

—Scott Shenk

