Rappahannock Electric Cooperative will elect three members to its board of directors during its annual meeting Aug. 19.

Two incumbents are running unopposed. Randy Thomas is running to represent Region V, and Eugene L. Campbell Jr. is running to represent Region IX. Seth Heald is challenging incumbent Sanford Reaves Jr. for the Region IV seat.

REC will hold the meeting remotely for the first time in its history due to COVID-19. Member-owners will have the option to participate in the meeting remotely online or send in their proxy designation forms prior to the meeting.

Member-owners with a valid email on record with REC can designate their proxy online, and can log in to MyREC SmartHub to access an online proxy form. They can also complete and mail in the proxy designation form when it arrives by U.S. Mail. All proxy forms, must be completed and returned by 5 p.m. Aug. 12.

Registration for the Annual Meeting opens on Aug. 13 at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., Aug. 14. To register, visit myrec.coop/share/member-benefits/annual-meeting-register.cfm or call 1-800-552-3904. Only registered members will receive instructions to join the remote annual meeting to cast their vote live.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Could You Be Dealing with Crisis Fatigue?

Load comments