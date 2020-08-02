In the workplace, each of us is on a journey. Unless you’re a brand new hire, you have been on the journey for awhile. You start in a particular position, and maybe you’ve been promoted once or twice. You hold a specific title and perform a role. Unless you plan to retire, where are you going next?
For almost 20 years, I have worked with faculty and administrators in business schools from around the world who are exploring whether to pursue a dean position. They are trying to determine whether they should take the step as part of their work journey.
One of the first things we discuss in our seminars is what being a dean entails. Like most jobs, you can’t be sure until you’re behind the desk. So we have a candid conversation about the good, bad, and ugly parts of the job. We also discuss the different types of universities and academic settings available. Then we identify the credentials and experiences necessary to prepare a dean candidate to be competitive.
For example, most deans are expected to have a terminal degree—a Ph.D. or J.D., for example—in a business discipline. Additionally, most schools prefer that deans are tenured, full professors. But there are other expectations, too. For example, deans should have experience managing people, budgets, curricula and facilities. They should have raised money, understand and embrace accreditation, and be comfortable being the face of the business school both at the university and to alumni and the business community.
Schools have a wish list of credentials and experiences—many are common to most schools, but others are specific for the particular school. An example of the latter is having experience in a unionized work environment. We create a list of common expectations, plus those for specific schools. At this point, the participants are almost overwhelmed.
Before departing, I suggest that each person consider what they want from their school. They should have a conversation with partners or spouses who might also be impacted. For example, I might be willing to take a position at a university in a major city, but if my spouse likes a rural environment, I probably wouldn’t want to consider a job there. I also suggest they do an honest gap analysis, comparing their credentials and experiences to the comprehensive list we’ve developed. Once they know what gaps exist, they can begin working on getting the experiences in areas to close or eliminate the gaps.
All jobs are like this. Wherever you are in your organization today, look around. What is the next opportunity for you? Make a list of what credentials and experiences will be required for you to get promoted. It might require talking with a supervisor or someone else to gather information. Then consider where your gaps are. Hopefully, you have a supervisor or mentor who will help you close your gaps.
When I was an associate dean many years ago, I shared with my dean my aspiration to become a dean myself. We discussed my gaps and he gave me opportunities to close some of them.
If you’re a supervisor, what are you doing to help employees gain experiences or credentials to be promoted? Do you need to advocate for them to return to school for a badge, certificate or degree? Should you put them in charge of a project to see how they lead? Can you expand their responsibilities?
Each of us is in charge of our own future. So assess your gaps, figure out what you can do to close or eliminate them, and position yourself for your next opportunity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.