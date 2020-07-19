I WAS TALKING
to my daughter
about cell phone plans when I learned that my husband and I were paying more than my daughter and getting fewer features. So we began investigating options, which resulted in a visit to our carrier.
As soon as I shared my phone number and the current plan was pulled up, the sales associate said, “Oh, you’ve got a really old plan.”
I shared about my conversation with my daughter and we discussed options. I left paying $40 less per month but with many more features. The associate also reminded me that I should check about new plans at least once a year, as they change all of the time.
I probably should shop for different plans every year, but I don’t. But why didn’t my carrier, using analytics, reach out to me and suggest that I could have more value if I switched plans? Of course, I know the answer is money, but I have been reflecting that I would be much more loyal to my carrier if they would show me some love and suggest giving me more value for my money.
Analytics—looking for patterns in data—are big business today. Many businesses have access to tons of data. Some use it, some don’t. It was first described to me years ago using the example of online shopping.
Let’s say you go to your favorite website to purchase a book on gardening, so you search for “gardening” in the search bar. Many books pop up and you click on one that looks appealing. At the bottom of the page, several other books related to gardening pop up under the heading of “Others who purchased this book considered these books too.”
Now you have more options to consider, but all have something in common. The people who looked at the book your search pulled up also looked at, or purchased, these other books. Without the help of analytics, you probably would have purchased the one book you were seeking—now you may at least consider several others, and might even purchase an additional book or two. And the company makes more money.
In my cell phone situation, the carrier has access to lots of information on my use of the phone for calls, data, the websites I visit, and the like. We know the carrier is selling some of this information, bringing in additional revenue. When you click on a specific website and look for a gardening book, you will receive more pop up ads about gardening. You might consider this a good thing, but you might think it is creepy.
While there are many incentives for the company to track my phone usage, there isn’t a good reason, other than goodwill, for them to lower my bill.
Companies may not see saving you money and keeping you loyal as something they should do. I disagree. My best defense is to do what the sales associate suggested: I will begin shopping annually for the best plan for my needs. I should also do this with my cable and internet provider and insurance agent and sometimes even mortgage lender. Doing so could save me a lot of money.
Don’t wait for your vendors to take care of you. Take care of yourself. And don’t let loyalty keep you with a company that doesn’t respond to your needs.
