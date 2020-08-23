RICHARDSON: My recommendation is honesty

IF you’re a good manager, one of two things is likely: you’ve either been asked to serve as a reference for one of your subordinates, or you will be asked at some point.
While I’ve served as a reference for countless students over the years, I’ve also been asked to act as a reference for colleagues. Sometimes, I’ve gotten what is called “off list” reference calls. That happens when someone is not listed on a job seeker’s formal reference list, but the person checking references contacts you because they think you might know the person being considered.
When I serve as a reference, I make sure to maintain my integrity. I will be honest about the candidate. I know some managers might say anything to offload their poor performer to another organization, but I would not.
Many years ago, I had a student ask if he could list me as a reference. Steve was a marketing major and had taken two classes with me—one was required and the other was an elective. He rarely came to either class, turned in assignments late, didn’t perform well on either exams or projects, and ultimately earned a C and a D. I asked him what he thought I could say to a potential employer that would be positive. He hemmed and hawed a bit as I reminded him what I knew about him. I suggested that an employer might not want to hear what I could say about him, and that Steve might want to find another faculty member to serve as a reference. He did.
I have had colleagues list me as a reference who didn’t ask or inform me prior to doing so. Getting cold called by those employers was interesting. I usually cover my shock pretty well, but I expect some of those reference checkers became aware that I had no clue the person was looking for a job, and I probably didn’t recover quickly enough to provide a thorough recommendation.
Most of the time, however, people have asked if I would be comfortable serving as a reference. Some have even followed up by asking if I’d give a positive reference. My response is always the same—I’m happy to serve, but I will be honest. The person checking will be told why I think you’re terrific, but each of them always asks a version of “what are her weaknesses,” and I will be candid about those.
Sometimes that question is asked differently, but it will be asked. The person might ask how the prospective employee might need to be coached to improve their skills, or how they could improve in their job. A good reference will be able to discuss at least one weakness—none of us is perfect. We just hope that the area of improvement is not one so damaging to this opportunity that the candidate is eliminated from consideration.
My favorite question to ask a potential employer checking references is, “What do you want this person to accomplish in this role?” I can then respond in one of two ways. If I’ve seen the person do the task in her current role, or if I believe she has the skills and attitude to do so, I share that. But if I have not seen that behavior, or don’t believe the person is capable of accomplishing the task, then I’m honest and say that.
Have there been times when I’ve wanted to misrepresent a colleague’s abilities so that another organization would hire them away from my organization? Absolutely. But even when it would be good for my organization if they departed, I will not fudge the truth. My reputation is too important.
References are a part of the job search process. Think about what you know about a person requesting you to serve as reference on their behalf. And if you can’t share mostly positive things, decline the opportunity.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.