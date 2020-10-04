RICHARDSON: Ridiculous expectations for job candidates

What about the “number of years” requirement? What is magical about five or 10 years? What if I have 4 1/2 years? Should I not apply?

In my career, I’ve coached dozens of people during job searches, both students and those already employed. I remind them that there is no perfect candidate! So if a person has, for example, seven of the 10 requirements listed, I encourage them to apply. And maybe they don’t even have seven, but have the critical four. Why not apply?

Of course, you never know who is in the candidate pool with you. There may be folks who have had many more experiences and earned credentials that you don’t have. So what? If you can write a cover letter that sells, you might have a shot.

But I’m much more concerned these days with the requirements. It’s like we’ve gone crazy with unrealistic expectations.

So I challenge you to carefully review the job description the next time you are recruiting. Go over it with a fine-tooth comb. Are the requirements listed needs or wants? Those folks in the human resources or the talent unit want you to carefully consider it. They will hold you accountable.