RICHARDSON: Ridiculous expectations for job candidates

I read a post on LinkedIn from a student who had applied for an internship. He did not ultimately get selected for the opportunity and, appropriately, asked for some feedback. The student wanted to know how he had interviewed. What could he do better or differently to be more competitive?
The hiring manager responded, in part, by saying, “Many applicants had years of experience in the field. Please don’t feel discouraged.”
Hello? This was for an internship!
Some of the expectations for hiring have gotten crazy. And it must stop.
How is a student supposed to have years of experience? Perhaps people who have been laid off during the pandemic applied for this internship. But, again, it’s an internship.
Have you seen other unbelievable expectations in job descriptions, and not just for new hires?
I’m a huge proponent of college, but some jobs don’t require candidates with a college degree to effectively perform the tasks.
Sometimes you’ll see specialized software knowledge requirements in a job description. Perhaps the candidate might not know that software, but has listed similar programs. If she can learn the others, I expect she can learn yours. Yes, there may be a runway to get up to speed, but if the candidate checks most of the other boxes, then isn’t she worth a look?
What about the “number of years” requirement? What is magical about five or 10 years? What if I have 4 1/2 years? Should I not apply?
In my career, I’ve coached dozens of people during job searches, both students and those already employed. I remind them that there is no perfect candidate! So if a person has, for example, seven of the 10 requirements listed, I encourage them to apply. And maybe they don’t even have seven, but have the critical four. Why not apply?
Of course, you never know who is in the candidate pool with you. There may be folks who have had many more experiences and earned credentials that you don’t have. So what? If you can write a cover letter that sells, you might have a shot.
But I’m much more concerned these days with the requirements. It’s like we’ve gone crazy with unrealistic expectations.
So I challenge you to carefully review the job description the next time you are recruiting. Go over it with a fine-tooth comb. Are the requirements listed needs or wants? Those folks in the human resources or the talent unit want you to carefully consider it. They will hold you accountable.
In higher education, for example, we require a doctoral degree in the discipline for most faculty positions. Sometimes the degree can be a master’s, but only in a very few fields.
The doctorate makes sense, as there are expectations that the faculty member will also conduct research. As the doctorate is a research degree, the candidate must have a doctorate to know how to do his job effectively. It makes sense to have a doctoral degree requirement.
But if the person is in an instructor position, why require a doctoral degree? You could list: master’s degree required, doctoral degree preferred. That gives more candidates a chance.
All of us want to hire qualified candidates. But consider what requirements are necessary for a person to truly be qualified. You might be surprised that you’re expecting unrealistic qualifications when you review your job description. Like our young friend looking for an internship, years of experience was an unstated requirement. And that’s ridiculous.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
