RICHARDSON: The Art of Decision Making

There's an art to making decisions, but some people—especially managers—have not mastered it.
Decision makers exist on a continuum, so let’s talk about the extremes. I’ve worked for people who made decisions quickly with no input from others, even when it was appropriate to ask. They essentially relied on a little bit of information and a lot of intuition.
At the other end of the continuum, I’ve worked for people who gather data forever from everyone and still cannot make a decision. Neither situation feels good. And neither is a positive for the organization.
The manager in the first situation might feel empowered or have a lot of confidence in his decision-making ability because of years of experience. He may be really good at making snap decisions. Perhaps he can point to example after example of excellent decisions he has made. He doesn’t understand why anyone would question why he shouldn’t trust his gut. It’s worked for him so often that you should trust it, too.
But I can think of at least two reasons why he should involve others in his decision making. The first relates to the optics of the situation. If he canvassed three or four or five people in the organization and asked for feedback, he’s now seen as involving others in the process. He might do exactly what he’d already planned, but he is now perceived as getting insights. And that’s a good thing.
The second reason is more valid to the process. He should ask others because they need to have the opportunity to see how good decisions are made. One day, the people he’s consulting with are going to be the ones having to determine which direction to go. Wouldn’t it be helpful if they’d had some experience before it’s their call? They are more likely to make a good decision if they’ve been involved in contributing to decisions.
While making what might seem to be knee-jerk decisions can be bad, the folks who drive me the craziest are the ones who cannot make a decision. They solicit input from a variety of stakeholders, mulling the various things they are told.
Every person we asked could add a new option, so it could lead to confusion, because there’s not a majority opinion. Or maybe there is a majority opinion, but we don’t trust it. Or maybe we trust the majority’s perspective, but just cannot commit. Whatever the reason, we ultimately end up holding our organization hostage. No one can move forward until a decision is made, and frustration is growing. It’s not a good situation.
As a manager, how do you prepare your subordinates so they don’t fall into either extreme? Practice makes perfect! Give them small decisions to ponder and coach them through the process. No one should be given a decision of mammoth proportions without having been prepared.
Once upon a time, I had a young faculty member who told me he wanted my dean job one day. Over the next few years, I put him in situations that would challenge his decision making ability. He knew I was a “guide on the side” for any decision, but I wanted him to have opportunities to practice decision making while the stakes were lower.
He turned out to be a stellar decision maker, striking a good balance between our two ends of the continuum. A couple of years later, I appointed him to a department chair position, as I was confident he could make excellent decisions. And he did.
If you’re at one end of the continuum, ask yourself what you need to do to get to the middle. That’s where the best decisions are made.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.