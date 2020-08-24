Sedona Taphouse Restaurants makes Inc. 5000 list

Sedona Taphouse Restaurants and parent company DJB Hospitality Holding Co. Inc., have been recognized for the second time as one of America’s fastest growing privately held companies.

The Richmond-area company, which has a restaurant in downtown Fredericksburg, has experienced 214 percent growth over the last three years. That earned it the No. 1,983 spot on Inc. magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing, privately held companies in the United States. It was ranked 1,370 last year.

“We are honored to rank for the second consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list,” said Sedona Taphouse Restaurants Founder and CEO, Dennis Barbaro in a news release. “It is a testament to our concept and our dedication to hospitality. From our first scrappy little startup nine years ago in Midlothian, Virginia to our current $50 million business, we have never lost sight of our core values of quality, taking care of our people and giving back to the communities that support us.”