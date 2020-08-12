Seven area firms make Inc. 5000 list

Seven Fredericksburg-area businesses have made Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

GCubed, a cybersecurity an IT firm based in Stafford County, had the highest rank locally, landing at 1,041st place.

“Last year we were ranked No. 386 on the list, and while we didn’t rank as high this year, we recognize that there are many impressive companies across our nation doing great things. We will continue to strive for excellence. To be ranked anywhere on this list is an accomplishment,” said Vernon Green Jr., GCubed’s founder and CEO, in a news release.

The companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list show significant growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved three-year average growth of more than 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.