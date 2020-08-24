Stafford firm accepted into SBA Business Development Program

FragCity, a Stafford County-based consulting firm, has been accepted into the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 8(a) Business Development Program.
The seven-year-old firm specializes in cybersecurity, system and network engineering, and application development and integration services.
“We are thrilled to be accepted into the 8(a) program and are looking forward to building new partnerships and expanding our operations,” said President Cristina Gonzalez in a news release.
FragCity Inc. is an Economically Disadvantaged Minority and Woman-Owned Small Business, and the 8(a) Business Development Program offers assistance to firms that are owned and controlled at least 51 percent by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.
FragCity’s major customers include the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and the State of Maryland.
