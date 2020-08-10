Stafford offering grants to its small businesses hurt by COVID-19

Stafford County’s Economic Development Authority will administer three new small business assistance grant programs using $2.357 million in CARES Act funds provided to the county.

This is the county’s third round of COVID-19 Disaster Assistance grants. The EDA awarded a total of $457,000 from April through May to more than 100 Stafford businesses in the first two rounds. It will accept applications for the new Stay, Sleep and Safe in Stafford grants at GoStaffordVA.com/Coronavirus from 9 a.m. Aug. 17 through 4 p.m. Aug. 26.

General eligibility requirements for the new grants include, although are not limited to; businesses that are physically located within Stafford County, have between one and 50 full-time equivalent W-2-form employees, are registered and current with the Stafford County Commissioner of the Revenue, and are able to demonstrate at least a 25 percent loss in revenue attributed to COVID-19.

The Stay in Stafford grants provide up to $10,000 to Stafford-based small businesses, and the awards are calculated and based on their lease or mortgage payments for up to three months. Small businesses in the food and beverage, entertainment, and retail trade industries will be given preference.