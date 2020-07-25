Chris Mendl has made his last climb up a ladder to install new window treatments for a client.
Mendl, who purchased The Wall Shop in 1997, closed the nearly half-century-old Spotsylvania County business recently after failing to find buyer he thought would provide his loyal customers with the level of service they’d come to expect.
“I’m no spring chicken anymore,” he said. “I don’t like to talk about how old I am, but my knees and my back have been telling me for several years that I need to back off. It’s time to retire.”
Mendl was The Wall Shop’s third owner. It was located in the Fredericksburg Shopping Center when he took it over, and it mainly sold wallpaper. He decided to expand the window treatment side of the business, and eventually stopped selling wallpaper. Its popularity had been on the downswing, and sales had been trailing off, he said.
Although the shop had several employees, he handled all the measuring, sales and installations of shades, shutters, blinds and draperies. Mini blinds were especially popular with homeowners back then. These days they usually prefer 2-inch-wide wood or faux wood blinds, he said.
“Shutters are also big, but not for the faint of heart or wallet,” Mendl said. “But they are very popular and they can transform the look of a home considerably.”
Another change that he’s seen in just the last couple of years is the shift to cordless window blinds, which are safer and have a more seamless appearance. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends using only cordless window coverings in the nursery and rooms where children play. Custom blinds, such as those he carried, are still available with cords.
The Wall Shop mainly did business in the Fredericksburg area, but did get referrals as far as Northern Virginia, Richmond, Orange and Westmoreland County. One customer purchased window treatments and had them installed at The Doggett House in Fredericksburg, a condo in Georgetown and two family properties near Asheville, N.C.
“She eventually moved back to Birmingham where she was raised and she called me up and said, ‘I want to do the same blinds, shades and shutters I did in the Doggett House. Will you come down here?’ ” Mendl said. “A very good customer.”
He moved The Wall Shop to Southpoint II in 2007, only to see economy take a nosedive a year later. He closed the showroom in 2012, rented a warehouse and started working out of his home in South Stafford.
“It was an awful experience,” Mendl said. “I had to lay off the last employee I had.”
He continued bringing samples to customers’ homes or offices so they could see how they’d work with their décor, but faced competition from online sites, big-box stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot, and direct competition from businesses such as Next Day Blinds, which closed its stores in March due to COVID-19 and recently ceased operations.
Mendl said that only one customer decided not to have him come to the house because of the pandemic. Some customers would wear a mask while he worked, but it would depend on how far apart they were. He usually didn’t because he found it hard to breathe through a mask while doing installations.
“I did want to sell for three reasons,” he said. “One, we’ve got a lot of really good, loyal customers, people that we’ve done two, three, four houses for some of them, and I wanted to be able to pass the service level along to them to a successor. The second one was I wanted to get something out of it, and the third reason was I did not want to have to empty out my warehouse.”
Mendl said that he was unable to find “a worthy person to take over the reins,” and decided to close the business and retire instead. He and his wife, Barbara, would like to travel once that’s possible again.
“I’ve wanted to go to Alaska since I was 20,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing on my bucket list.”
