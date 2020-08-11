'Top Chef' contestant joins Foode staff

A former “Top Chef” contestant and cookbook author has joined the staff at Foode in downtown Fredericksburg.

Stacy Cogswell met Foode cofounder Joy Crump when both competed in the popular Bravo show in 2014. They became good friends during the competition, which was won by Mei Lin, a sous chef at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Cogswell was executive chef at Regal Beagle in Boston at the time, and later served in that position at The Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington, Mass. She is the author of “The New New England Cookbook: 125 Traditional Dishes.”

A video of Crump and Cogswell discussing plans for Fredericksburg’s upcoming Restaurant Week is available at blog.fredericksburgva.com/second-top-chef-contestant-joins-the-foode-team.

Foode is one of around 30 establishments participating in Restaurant Week, which starts Friday and runs through Aug. 23. They are offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and drink specials with prices ranging from $4.20 to $40.20.

—Cathy Jett