You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Towne Centre announces gift card promotion
0 comments

Towne Centre announces gift card promotion

Only $5 for 5 months
Spotsylvania Towne Centre (copy)

9/8/2016: A motorist navigates a traffic circle at the Village at Towne Centre behind the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

 File / Peter Cihelka / The Free Lance-Star

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Spotsylvania Towne Centre is offering a thank-you gift of sorts to its customers.

To commemorate the anniversary of what was then called Spotsylvania Mall opening on August 15, 1980, the Centre is offering a free $40 gift card to customers who purchase at least $250 at stores within the complex during September.

To claim the gift card, customers will need to bring receipts dated Sept. 1–30, from any combination of merchants, to the Customer Service Center at the mall.

The mall opened with anchor stores Leggett’s, Montgomery Ward, J. C. Penney and Sears. It would later be renovated and renamed Spotsylvania Towne Centre. It grew by nearly a half-million square feet to accommodate new stores, a hotel, a theater complex and an open-air shopping district known as The Village, according to 

For more on the gift card program, visit spotsylvaniatownecentre.com.

Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415

rhedelt@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Here for more than four decades, I'm a feature columnist out and about seeing what people are thinking and sharing what interesting things they're doing.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert