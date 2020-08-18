Towne Centre announces gift card promotion

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Spotsylvania Towne Centre is offering a thank-you gift of sorts to its customers.

To commemorate the anniversary of what was then called Spotsylvania Mall opening on August 15, 1980, the Centre is offering a free $40 gift card to customers who purchase at least $250 at stores within the complex during September.

To claim the gift card, customers will need to bring receipts dated Sept. 1–30, from any combination of merchants, to the Customer Service Center at the mall.

The mall opened with anchor stores Leggett’s, Montgomery Ward, J. C. Penney and Sears. It would later be renovated and renamed Spotsylvania Towne Centre. It grew by nearly a half-million square feet to accommodate new stores, a hotel, a theater complex and an open-air shopping district known as The Village, according to

For more on the gift card program, visit spotsylvaniatownecentre.com.

