U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner want to create a $120 billion revitalization fund to help independent restaurants survive the COVID-19 pandemic, as the industry confronts long-term structural challenges.
The Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed to Survive (RESTAURANTS) Act of 2020, which the Virginians are cosponsoring, would support the re-employment of 11 million workers.
“Virginia’s independent restaurants have been especially hurt by the coronavirus emergency and require much-needed relief,” Kaine and Warner said in a statement Tuesday. “This bill can help save restaurants across the commonwealth by offering the critical assistance needed to cover costs of operations and supporting staff.”
The legislation has bipartisan support to “help millions of restaurants from closing their doors for good,” the two Democrats said.
Led by Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), the bill is cosponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chris Coons (D-DE), Doug Jones (D-AL), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bob Casey (D-PA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), as well as Warner and Kaine.
More than 237,000 restaurant employees in Virginia have been laid off or furloughed since March. That’s at least 78 percent of the 305,000 employees who were working at Virginia’s eating and drinking places in February, the National Restaurant Association estimates.
Nationally, the restaurant industry has lost over 6.1 million jobs—the most of any industry and double the figure from the next most affected economic sector, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Without action by Congress, more than 11 million independent restaurant workers risk permanently losing their jobs, Kaine and Warner said.
Restaurants face months of huge revenue losses because of social distancing, the rising cost of supplies, new expenses for personal protective equipment, and a decrease in the public’s willingness to dine out during the coronavirus health emergency, they said.
