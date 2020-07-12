Most major food and drug retailers saw sales more than double in the first two weeks of March as shoppers rushed to stock up on staples once stay-at-home orders went into effect due to COVID-19.
That boosted what had been a “marginally good year” according to trade publication Food World, which said grocers were on track to see 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent gains over 2019. Instead, 2020 became “the most unusual scenario for retailers” that Food World has seen in the 42 years that it’s published its annual market share study of the Mid-Atlantic region.
“With schools and restaurants closed, grocery merchants in all channels benefited greatly, both in physical stores and online. We polled more than 30 retailers in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, and we believe on average that retailer same-store revenue jumped about 40 percent during March,” the study found.
While that gain counted as only one-twelfth of retailers’ annual sales, it was enough to boost the annual revenue gain for most retailers by between 4 and 5 percent for the length of Food World’s latest study, which tallied food and drug sales at supermarkets, drug stores, mass market chains, club stores and convenience stores from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.
Locally, Walmart continued its reign as the dominant player in the Fredericksburg-area grocery market with a 3.5 percent gain since the 2019 study. It rang up $312.6 million in sales, compared with $302 million in the 12 months prior. In the previous survey, Walmart’s sales had increased a little less than 1 percent at its 10 locations in Fredericksburg and the counties of Culpeper, King George, Orange, Stafford and Spotsylvania.
Walmart does not have stores in Caroline or Westmoreland counties, but food and drug sales that the study tracked in those counties were included in The Free Lance–Star’s look at local retail sales figures. The entire report is available at foodtradenews.com/food-world-2020-market-study-issue.
Food World said Walmart has improved store cleanliness, in-stock conditions and associate morale over the past three years, which has paid off despite bringing a nearly complete stop to building stores.
“Unlike Wegmans, which builds and maintains customer loyalty through strong customer service and unique offerings, Walmart commands repeat business with a totally different approach—price, price, price,” it said.
Giant Food maintained itws second-place showing with $200.05 million in sales at its six locations in Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania. That’s a 7.74 percent increase over the $185.67 million in sales reported in the previous study.
Jeffrey Metzger, Food World’s publisher, noted that the company’s culture is the best it has been since Ahold took it over 20 years ago, and the chain’s clerks and meat cutters have gotten new four-year labor contracts.
Gas and convenience store chain Wawa leapfrogged over CVS and Food Lion to capture third place with $129.03 million in sales at its 15 locations in the Fredericksburg area. That’s a 36.07 percent increase over its $94.82 million in sales in the previous study.
Rounding out the top 10 were CVS, $119 million; Food Lion, $99.4 million; Weis Markets, $85 million; 7-Eleven, $72 million; Target, $71.1 million; Wegmans, $65.8 million; and Sheetz, $43.6 million.
Wegmans again posted the best area sales for a single store. The Rochester, N.Y.-based chain also continued to have the highest average per-store sales of any retailer in the market, according to the study.
“Nobody has built finer shopping arenas than the Wegman family. Nobody has provided the variety of in-store shopping options than the Rochester-based uber-retailer. And no other retailer can claim the level of customer service—training, knowledge and direct contact—than the highest per-store volume supermarket retailer in the U.S. Yet, because of the changes that have become part of the new normal, a lot of Wegmans’ stellar work has to be reimagined,” Metzger wrote in his column accompanying the study.
The chain is experimenting with a number of modified approaches to its service areas, which were impacted by the need for face masks and social distancing, he said. It now has staff man its Mediterranean bar to fill customers’ orders for olives, peppers and other items instead of letting them do it themselves, for example.
“Wegmans admits that it’s traveling in uncharted waters, but has vowed to remain ‘agile’ as it navigates the future path of the pandemic and ensuing shopper behavior,” Metzger wrote. “The company feels it has the preparedness, intelligence and talent both at store level and at headquarters to ultimately provide what their loyal customers want. Reinventing the Taj Mahal won’t be easy.”
Other stores in the area with a single location are Martin’s, which had $32.73 million in sales; Costco, which had $29.4 million; B.J.’s Wholesale Club, which had $27.5 million; and Publix, which had $12.7 million.
Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix opened its first area location in Cosner’s Corner shopping center in Spotsylvania in 2018. It announced last year that it had leased a location at the northeast corner of Courthouse and Mine roads in what is expected to become Embrey Mill Town Center in Stafford, and plans to open an approximately 48,000 square-foot store there in early 2021.
Walgreens, which merged with Rite Aid and took over its locations, came in 11th place with $42.2 million. That was a whopping 119.79 percent bump, but isn’t surprising since it now has nine locations instead of four thanks to the merger.
Aldi and Lidl, the area’s two discount grocery retailers, saw sales of $31.5 million and $33.7 million respectively.
Looking ahead, Metzger said grocery retailers will be facing a number of challenges that will make March’s dramatic gains “seem invisible.” Students are likely to be back in school in a few months and restaurants will begin to fully reopen if there isn’t a second COVID-19 wave.
“Underlying all of this is the jobs outlook,” he wrote. “If unemployment remains above 10 percent (it was 13.3 percent in May) for a prolonged period of time, then all businesses are in trouble.”
