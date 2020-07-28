The owners of the popular downtown Fredericksburg restaurant Foode are temporarily shutting down the eatery because they believe one if its employees may test positive for the coronavirus.
Founding partners Joy Crump and Beth Black took to social media midday Tuesday to note that while they haven't heard back from the local health department on the employee's test, they strongly suspect that the staff member has contracted the novel coronavirus.
Because of that, they said the restaurant at 900 Princess Anne St. has been shut down temporarily and they have set in motion a plan to keep their employees and customers safe.
The longtime Fredericksburg restaurateurs said they began by informing their staff of the likelihood that an employee has contracted the virus. They said they immediately closed the restaurant. On a video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, they said they have hired a local cleaning crew to do a "coronavirus-specific sanitation of the restaurant from top to bottom," which would happen Tuesday.
The Foode founders said they will not reopen the restaurant until they are sure they can do so safely and in line with local health department requirements, and promised to let customers know when the reopening would take place by putting frequent updates on their social media pages, as well as signs posted at the restaurant.
They closed by asking patrons to continue supporting restaurants in downtown Fredericksburg in the midst of the pandemic, noting that the support is more important now than ever.
