'We got one thing in common - it's called cannabis' (copy)

Miller said he was surprised to see so many people turn out to his farm for a cannabis conference.

“I can’t believe the interest. Who would have thought this would happen?” he said, commenting on the July 1 legalization.

“It’s kind of like whiskey you don’t want to stay drunk all day you shouldn’t smoke marijuana all day. If you have a couple of puffs in the evening well I don’t see anything wrong with it, like a couple drinks in the evening.”

Veterans speak out

James Stanley, of Bedford, grows cannabis through his company, GROW VA, and was among the grow teachers at Saturday’s event. He’s also a disabled veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who got prescribed a bunch of drugs from the VA when he got back from three tours in the war zone.

“I started taking them like I was supposed to and started having lots of adverse effects. So I decided to try cannabis and it was a total game changer. I use it to help with my anxiety and I also use it to help myself sleep, suppress dreams,” Stanley said. “I was able to get off all the prescriptions.”

While stationed in Washington State, Stanley observed the legal marijuana industry there and decided to give it a try. The Culpeper symposium was his first cannabis event.