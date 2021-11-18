Calico Jack
A fight that broke out at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg on Tuesday caused the building to close and school to be held asynchronou…
The Spotsylvania County School Board has directed staff to begin removing books that contain “sexually explicit” material from library shelves…
The former executive director of a local youth services program was ordered Tuesday to serve 37 years in prison.
Hundreds of Spotsylvania County parents, students, teachers and librarians attended Monday's special School Board meeting to speak passionatel…
The Spotsylvania School Board’s vote on Monday to initiate the removal of “sexually explicit” books from its libraries was unconstitutional, a…
Spotsylvania County schools will not remove “sexually explicit” books from library shelves or conduct a full audit of library holdings—but som…
A Stafford man who assaulted his live-in girlfriend last year and shoved a gun into her mouth while threatening to kill her was ordered Friday…
In goodwill gesture, Washington Football Team tears up contracts for premium seat holders, will upgrade experience
The Washington Football Team announced Friday to season ticket holders a multi-million dollar investment in upgrading the fan experience at FedEx Field. The initiative includes tearing up long-term contracts for Club and Dream seats at FedEx Field, the team’s premium options, and replacing them with new market-rate options.
A young man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a Stafford County convenience store early Thursday, police said.
Keep up with all the Fredericksburg-are high school football playoff scores right here as we update them throughout the night.
Once the games are over, we'll add links to the game stories and box scores as they get posted.