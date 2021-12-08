California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned

Now, California abortion providers are asking California to make it easier for those people to get to the state.

The report recommends funding—including public spending—to support patients seeking abortion for travel expenses such as gas, lodging, transportation and child care.

It asks lawmakers to reimburse abortion providers for services to those who can’t afford to pay—including those who travel to California from other states whose income is low enough that they would qualify for state-funded abortions under Medicaid if they lived there.

It’s unclear about how many people would come to California for abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. California does not collect or report abortion statistics. The Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, said 132,680 abortions were performed in California in 2017, or about 15% of all abortions nationally. That number includes people from out of state as well as teenagers, who are not required to have their parents’ permission for an abortion in California.

Planned Parenthood, which accounts for about half of California’s abortion clinics, said it served 7,000 people from other states last year.