Candidate profile: Alyssa Halstead

Background: I am a public health emergency manager who worked for the City of New York’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene before starting a consulting business with my husband. I worked for 15 years in infectious disease planning for a pandemic. I have a master’s degree in public health and education. I currently work with a dog boarding facility in Woodbridge, where I developed a curriculum for dogs and continue to work to develop a camp for kids where they can learn social and emotional empathy through bonding with shelter animals.