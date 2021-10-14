Candidate profile: Alyssa Halstead

Name: Alyssa Halstead
Birthplace: New Jersey
Date of birth: Aug. 6
Family: Husband Michael, retired United States Marine gunnery sergeant; son, Ben; daughter, Sophia; dogs, Jersey and Ricochet
Background: I am a public health emergency manager who worked for the City of New York’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene before starting a consulting business with my husband. I worked for 15 years in infectious disease planning for a pandemic. I have a master’s degree in public health and education. I currently work with a dog boarding facility in Woodbridge, where I developed a curriculum for dogs and continue to work to develop a camp for kids where they can learn social and emotional empathy through bonding with shelter animals.
Top three campaign issues:
Teacher Retention
a. Recognize the importance of offering students consistent teaching leadership.
b. Provide competitive salaries and other compensation.
c. Enable an environment where students and teachers excel.
d. Create an environment where all teachers feel safe to share their thoughts, concerns, and ideas.
Resolution to Overcrowding:
a. Build better relationship with Stafford County planners to address educational needs for students as population continues to increase.
b. Provide permanent educational facilities for all students to promote a healthy learning environment that allows them to feel safe and good about themselves.
c. Plan for future educational needs BEFORE overcrowding becomes an issue and account for every taxpayer dollar.
d. Include community every step of the process
Promote Family Involvement:
a. Acknowledge educational responsibilities start at home
b. Recognize every family environment is different
c. Encourage family time by providing parents/guardians with the most up-to-date information about their student and allowing parents to participate in their child’s education.
Campaign website: halstead4hartwood.com