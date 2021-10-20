Candidate profile: Amber Peebles

Background: President of Athena Construction Group Inc.; Bachelor’s degree in human resources from Park University and a master’s level certification in Paralegal Studies from the George Washington University and a Project Management Professional certification from Villanova. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was appointed by the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to serve on the Veterans’ Education Advisory Panel. Served on the board of directors of Women Impacting Public Policy and chairman emeritus of the Marine Executive Association. Graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy. Serves on the Citizens’ Advisory Panel for the Fredericksburg Police Department and is an instructor for Montgomery County’s Veteran Institute for Procurement.