Candidate profile: Amber Peebles
Name: Amber Peebles
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Date of birth: 1966
Family: Partner of 30 years
Background: President of Athena Construction Group Inc.; Bachelor’s degree in human resources from Park University and a master’s level certification in Paralegal Studies from the George Washington University and a Project Management Professional certification from Villanova. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was appointed by the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to serve on the Veterans’ Education Advisory Panel. Served on the board of directors of Women Impacting Public Policy and chairman emeritus of the Marine Executive Association. Graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy. Serves on the Citizens’ Advisory Panel for the Fredericksburg Police Department and is an instructor for Montgomery County’s Veteran Institute for Procurement.
Top three campaign issues:
1. Constituent services: Ward 4 is geographically the largest, most populated and diverse ward in Fredericksburg. As such, the guiding principle will be respect for Ward 4 constituents’ time and needs by being accessible, approachable, responsive and effective. Council members work for the citizens.
2. Public safety: One of the fundamental duties of government is ensuring public safety. Support well-trained, funded and sufficiently staffed EMS and law enforcement.
3. Economic prosperity: Support policies that promote attracting and retaining diverse and viable businesses and industries. As a member of council, a primary duty is to be an exceptional steward of our taxpayers’ dollars. Furthermore, should I have the privilege of being elected, I have pledged to donate all of my council income to a nonprofit for the benefit of the citizens of Fredericksburg.
Campaign website: