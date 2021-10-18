Candidate profile: Andy Reese

Background: Local physician for 27 years and native Virginian. I graduated from James Madison University and the Medical College of Virginia (now the VCU School of Medicine). Served in the Navy both stateside and overseas. In the 1990s, was an emergency physician and Emergency Department medical director for Mary Washington Hospital and designed the EMS system currently in place for Fredericksburg area. Developed businesses in correctional medical care, music and real estate. Started a medical practice in 2002 that was sold to MWHC in 2012 and became Mary Washington Medical Group. Currently director of urgent care and occupational health for MWHC. Volunteer EMS physician for the City of Fredericksburg; three-time nominee for the Governor’s Award for EMS Physician of the Year. Member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church and drummer in church band. Served as volunteer pole vault coach for University of Mary Washington track and field team and youth coach for nearly two decades.