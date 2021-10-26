Candidate profile: April Gillespie

Name: April M. Gillespie

Family: Husband, Robert; son, 14, and daughter, 8.

Background: Raised in Spotsylvania County and graduated from Spotsylvania High School. Appointed by the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors to be the Berkeley District representative on the Citizens Budget Review Committee, which helps to oversee all county department budgets. Previously served on the PTO as a fundraiser liaison and coordinator of events.

Top three campaign issues:

1. No CRT (Critical Race Theory). It seems CRT will only divide our students and families. I believe courses should be taught based on a students’ skill level, not based on race or economic class. Schools need to teach facts, not theories.

2. Parent choice for masks/vaccinations. Parents know what is best for their child, not administrators, schools, and politicians.

3. Keep kids in school.