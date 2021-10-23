Candidate Profile: Baron Braswell

Baron Braswell

Name: Baron Braswell

Birthplace: Charleston, S.C.

Age: 60

Family: Wife; two sons (one deceased)

Background: Insurance and financial adviser since 1993; U.S. Army. Holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, magna cum laude, from Virginia State University. Elected to the Spotsylvania School Board in 2013 and currently serving third term. Member of the Germanna Community College Advisory Board, 2016-20 and University of Mary Washington’s President’s Advisory Board for Diversity and Inclusion. Executive pastor at Beulah Baptist Church. Volunteer football coach at Courtland High School.

Top three campaign

issues:

Invest and properly fund public education and public safety. We are losing teachers and public safety personnel to our northern and surrounding counties. We have to recognize that it’s cheaper to retain our workforce than to recruit them. It makes no sense to pay acquisition cost for training and then lose these valuable employees.