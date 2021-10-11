Candidate profile: Barton M. Randall

Barton M. Randall
Name: Barton M. Randall
Birthplace: Provo, Utah
Date of Birth: Feb. 28, 1962
Family: Married, two children, one grandchild.
Background: A 24-year U.S. Navy veteran and retired master chief petty officer, served as assistant program manager for the Navy’s nuclear enlisted community of 14,000 sailors. Undergraduate degrees in nuclear engineering technology and sociology and a master’s in human resources management from Webster University. Currently a U.S. Coast Guard acquisition manager for the National Security Cutter Program Management Office. Currently serves as vice chair of the county’s planning commission. An Eagle Scout, also served as Scoutmaster, church leader and youth baseball volunteer and coach.
Top 3 campaign issues:
Infrastructure. Stafford County is the third fastest-growing county in the state with the addition of over 28,000 new residents over the last 10 years. This trend will continue and if we want our community to be a place where families thrive, it is imperative we develop and implement an infrastructure plan that will complement our growth in this county. Our plan needs to be aggressive and direct. We must identify infrastructure projects that require immediate attention and then act boldly to implement them. How long is the county going to deal with unfunded infrastructure projects, old buildings, lack of schools, and old fire stations before we start taking action?
Smart Growth. In light of the of rapid growth in the county, we included a “smart growth” policy in our updated Comprehensive Plan, focusing on the Counties Targeted Development Areas and keeping much of our infrastructure investment in the Urban Services Area to maintain the open and rural atmosphere in the rest of the county.
Economic Development. We want to be a “destination” county, not just a commuter county. We need to understand why businesses don’t come to Stafford and work to remove hurdles and barriers they face to provide a streamlined process for economic growth. We should actively search out companies that are a good fit for our community and get them here. In addition, we want a vibrant downtown area that will draw businesses to the county and provide more opportunities for us, its residents.
Campaign website: