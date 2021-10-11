Candidate profile: Barton M. Randall

Background: A 24-year U.S. Navy veteran and retired master chief petty officer, served as assistant program manager for the Navy’s nuclear enlisted community of 14,000 sailors. Undergraduate degrees in nuclear engineering technology and sociology and a master’s in human resources management from Webster University. Currently a U.S. Coast Guard acquisition manager for the National Security Cutter Program Management Office. Currently serves as vice chair of the county’s planning commission. An Eagle Scout, also served as Scoutmaster, church leader and youth baseball volunteer and coach.

Infrastructure. Stafford County is the third fastest-growing county in the state with the addition of over 28,000 new residents over the last 10 years. This trend will continue and if we want our community to be a place where families thrive, it is imperative we develop and implement an infrastructure plan that will complement our growth in this county. Our plan needs to be aggressive and direct. We must identify infrastructure projects that require immediate attention and then act boldly to implement them. How long is the county going to deal with unfunded infrastructure projects, old buildings, lack of schools, and old fire stations before we start taking action?