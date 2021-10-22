Candidate profile: Bobby Orrock Sr.

Bobby Orrock Sr.

Name: Robert D. “Bobby” Orrock Sr.

Birthplace: Fredericksburg

Date of birth: Nov. 13, 1955

Family: Wife, Debra Shelton Orrock, Spotsylvania school nurse; three adult children: Robby, Lila Hiltz, Welford; four grandchildren: Abby, Walter, Zane, Charlotte. Previously married to Betsy Malinda Massey, who died in 2001.

Background: House of Delegates since 1990. High School agriculture teacher for 39 years, 34 at Spotsylvania, five in Hanover Co. Active member of Ladysmith Volunteer Rescue Squad since 1973, presently an EMT and trustee. Lifetime member of Bethany Baptist Church, deacon and trustee. Part-time radio announcer WFLS for 33 years, 20 years hosting the Sunday morning Gospel show. Graduate of Ladysmith High School, attended Germanna Community College, bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech, master’s from Virginia State.

Top three campaign issues:

1: Working to get the economy moving and reducing government impediments. Reducing unnecessary regulations, striving to ensure a viable business climate, supporting our small business community