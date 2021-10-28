Candidate profile: Buddy Fowler

Buddy Fowler
Birthplace: Richmond
Age: 66
Family: Wife Patsy Traylor; daughters, Laura Lee Pike and Martha Fowler; son, Zachary Fowler
Background: Retired long-time business owner in Hanover County. Represented 55th District in House of Delegates since 2013. Hermitage High School and University of Mary Washington graduate. Member Slash Christian Church; Ashland; Clay Springs Ruritan Club; Boy Scout Troop 700, Patrick Henry Liberty Foundation; Hanover Historical Society, and numerous other historical and outdoor organizations. Active in community organizations and spending time with family and outdoors.
Top three campaign issues: Expanding Broadband access; supporting public education and public safety; increasing support for law enforcement
