 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidate profile: Buddy Fowler
0 comments

Candidate profile: Buddy Fowler

Buddy Fowler

Name: Buddy Fowler

Birthplace: Richmond

Age: 66

Family: Wife Patsy Traylor; daughters, Laura Lee Pike and Martha Fowler; son, Zachary Fowler

Background: Retired long-time business owner in Hanover County. Represented 55th District in House of Delegates since 2013. Hermitage High School and University of Mary Washington graduate. Member Slash Christian Church; Ashland; Clay Springs Ruritan Club; Boy Scout Troop 700, Patrick Henry Liberty Foundation; Hanover Historical Society, and numerous other historical and outdoor organizations. Active in community organizations and spending time with family and outdoors.

Top three campaign issues: Expanding Broadband access; supporting public education and public safety; increasing support for law enforcement

Campaign website:

buddyfowler.com

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert