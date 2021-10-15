Candidate profile: Cathy Binder

Background: Earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and history from the University of Scranton and master’s in education from George Mason University; as a coach in track and cross country has attained USATF Level 3 and IAAF Level 5 master’s coach in endurance and Level 2 in sprints and hurdles. Served four years on King George Board of Supervisors and Service Authority; chaired the George Washington Regional Commission, 2020-21, and Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, 2021; and served on Regulation Revision G20 advisory panel for Virginia.