Candidate profile: Cathy Binder

Cathy Binder
Name: Cathy E. Binder
Birthplace: Hainesville, N.J.
Age: 52
Family: Married with two children
Background: Earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and history from the University of Scranton and master’s in education from George Mason University; as a coach in track and cross country has attained USATF Level 3 and IAAF Level 5 master’s coach in endurance and Level 2 in sprints and hurdles. Served four years on King George Board of Supervisors and Service Authority; chaired the George Washington Regional Commission, 2020-21, and Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, 2021; and served on Regulation Revision G20 advisory panel for Virginia.
Top three campaign issues: Keeping the Service Authority in compliance and on firm financial ground; opening up more broadband opportunities for residents; and making smart development decisions that account for land use and water rights.
Campaign website: CathyforKG@gmail,com