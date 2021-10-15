 Skip to main content
Candidate profile: Cathy Binder
Candidate profile: Cathy Binder

Cathy Binder

Name: Cathy E. Binder

Birthplace: Hainesville, N.J.

Age: 52

Family: Married with two children

Background: Earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and history from the University of Scranton and master’s in education from George Mason University; as a coach in track and cross country has attained USATF Level 3 and IAAF Level 5 master’s coach in endurance and Level 2 in sprints and hurdles. Served four years on King George Board of Supervisors and Service Authority; chaired the George Washington Regional Commission, 2020-21, and Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, 2021; and served on Regulation Revision G20 advisory panel for Virginia.

Top three campaign issues: Keeping the Service Authority in compliance and on firm financial ground; opening up more broadband opportunities for residents; and making smart development decisions that account for land use and water rights.

Campaign website: CathyforKG@gmail,com

