Candidate profile: Cedell Brooks Jr.

Background: Served 26 years as a supervisor for Shiloh District, from 1991–2017; served 20 years on the King George Social Services Board; member and current chaplain of the King George NAACP; member of the King George Masonic Lodge No. 314; chairman of the deacon ministry and member at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Supply. He’s owned and managed his own funeral home in Port Royal since 1998.