Candidate profile: Cedell Brooks Jr.

Cedell Brooks Jr.
Name: Cedell Brooks, Jr.
Birthplace: Fredericksburg
Age: 59
Family: Wife, Carolyn Brooks; one daughter, Cayla.
Background: Served 26 years as a supervisor for Shiloh District, from 1991–2017; served 20 years on the King George Social Services Board; member and current chaplain of the King George NAACP; member of the King George Masonic Lodge No. 314; chairman of the deacon ministry and member at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Supply. He’s owned and managed his own funeral home in Port Royal since 1998.
Top three campaign issues: Promoting economic development to stabilize the tax base, adequate compensation for county employees and adequate compensation for teachers. “I believe that teachers need to make an adequate salary for the role they take on in student education.”