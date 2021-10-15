 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidate profile: Cedell Brooks Jr.
0 comments

Candidate profile: Cedell Brooks Jr.

  • 0

Cedell Brooks Jr.

Name: Cedell Brooks, Jr.

Birthplace: Fredericksburg

Age: 59

Family: Wife, Carolyn Brooks; one daughter, Cayla.

Background: Served 26 years as a supervisor for Shiloh District, from 1991–2017; served 20 years on the King George Social Services Board; member and current chaplain of the King George NAACP; member of the King George Masonic Lodge No. 314; chairman of the deacon ministry and member at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Supply. He’s owned and managed his own funeral home in Port Royal since 1998.

Top three campaign issues: Promoting economic development to stabilize the tax base, adequate compensation for county employees and adequate compensation for teachers. “I believe that teachers need to make an adequate salary for the role they take on in student education.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert