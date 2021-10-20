Candidate profile: Charlie “Chuck” Frye Jr.

Background: 1996 graduate of James Monroe High School; employed by UPS for 20 years; Teamster Union Member Local No. 322. Elected to Ward 4 City Council in 2014; voted to be vice mayor in 2020 unanimously by mayor and council. Virginia Municipal League executive board member and policy-writing committee member since 2014; member of Shiloh (Old Site) Baptist Church. Fredericksburg Parks and Rec basketball coach; breakfast buddy mentor (pre-COVID). Member of Gladys P. Todd advisory committee (Germanna), Sunshine Baseball League board, Fredericksburg Housing Advisory Committee. United Way Leadership donor through UPS. Created annual gun-give back in city, actively participates every year. Midnight Madness volunteer every Friday night in summer.