Candidate profile: Charlie “Chuck” Frye Jr.
Birthplace: Savannah, Ga.
Date of birth: July 15, 1978
Family: Married to Kisha Frye, one daughter, two sons
Background: 1996 graduate of James Monroe High School; employed by UPS for 20 years; Teamster Union Member Local No. 322. Elected to Ward 4 City Council in 2014; voted to be vice mayor in 2020 unanimously by mayor and council. Virginia Municipal League executive board member and policy-writing committee member since 2014; member of Shiloh (Old Site) Baptist Church. Fredericksburg Parks and Rec basketball coach; breakfast buddy mentor (pre-COVID). Member of Gladys P. Todd advisory committee (Germanna), Sunshine Baseball League board, Fredericksburg Housing Advisory Committee. United Way Leadership donor through UPS. Created annual gun-give back in city, actively participates every year. Midnight Madness volunteer every Friday night in summer.
Top three campaign issues:
1.City Safety: No. 1 priority is to continue my efforts in the entire city to continue gun-give back program. Over 200 guns have been voluntarily turned in since 2014.
2. Future Leadership: Continue to advocate for better opportunities for our non-voting residents under the age of 18 to ensure that their future is brighter, which in return results in a better city that they will run one day.
3. Housing. Continue to push for affordable housing options beyond rental and to help promote more home ownership, which creates family stability. Also, I will continue to advocate for our residents whom live in affordable housing to make sure that they are treated fairly.
Website: ChuckFryeJr.com