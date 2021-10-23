Candidate Profile: Chris Yakabouski

Chris Yakabouski

Name: Chris Yakabouski

Birthplace: Somerville, N.J.

Age: 47

Family: Wife; two daughters

Background: Moved to the county 30 years ago and currently runs a family-owned business, Bob Yak and Sons Home Remodeling LLC. Bachelor’s degree in political science at Virginia Commonwealth University. Served his first term as supervisor from 2004-08 and 2013-present.

Top three campaign

issues:

1. Public Safety: I am the only candidate in this race to have signed a pledge to oppose any effort to defund our law enforcement. I have a strong and consistent record of supporting those who risk their lives for us. We need to stand behind our Law Enforcement and First Responders.