Candidate Profile: Chris Yakabouski

Name: Chris Yakabouski
Birthplace: Somerville, N.J.
Age: 47
Family: Wife; two daughters
Background: Moved to the county 30 years ago and currently runs a family-owned business, Bob Yak and Sons Home Remodeling LLC. Bachelor’s degree in political science at Virginia Commonwealth University. Served his first term as supervisor from 2004-08 and 2013-present.
1. Public Safety: I am the only candidate in this race to have signed a pledge to oppose any effort to defund our law enforcement. I have a strong and consistent record of supporting those who risk their lives for us. We need to stand behind our Law Enforcement and First Responders.
2. Education: Our kids deserve every opportunity to excel. Our teachers, bus drivers, paras, and all of our school staff are a top priority and will continue to be. Parents have a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of their children. I have a proven record of supporting our kids, teachers, and schools.
3. Growth: I have voted against more rezonings than any other board member. I am not anti-growth, I am against bad deals for the county taxpayer. Too many bad deals have passed this board and our taxpayers are on the hook. I support rezonings when there is a clear benefit for our county and our taxpayers.
