Candidate profile: David Fauth

Background: Stafford resident since 1996, all four children went to Stafford schools. Bachelor’s degrees, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; master’s in information systems from George Mason. Civilian support engineer for Military Sealift Command at the Washington Navy Yard 1991–96, consultant for federal law enforcement agencies 1996–2014, sales engineer for Neo4j Inc. since 2014. Was volunteer parent for Brooke Point High School band, swim official for both Rappahannock Swim League and VHSL, soccer coach for Stafford Soccer League and served on the SCPS CIP committee. Member of Mount Ararat Baptist Church for six years and serve in the kid’s ministry; youth leader, Sunday school teacher and deacon at Stafford Baptist Church before that. U.S. Navy Reserve for 14 years, achieving the rank of lieutenant commander.