Candidate profile: David Fauth

David Fauth
Age: 55
Family: Wife, Nancy; Four adult children: David, Elizabeth, Jonathan, and Arianna
Background: Stafford resident since 1996, all four children went to Stafford schools. Bachelor’s degrees, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; master’s in information systems from George Mason. Civilian support engineer for Military Sealift Command at the Washington Navy Yard 1991–96, consultant for federal law enforcement agencies 1996–2014, sales engineer for Neo4j Inc. since 2014. Was volunteer parent for Brooke Point High School band, swim official for both Rappahannock Swim League and VHSL, soccer coach for Stafford Soccer League and served on the SCPS CIP committee. Member of Mount Ararat Baptist Church for six years and serve in the kid’s ministry; youth leader, Sunday school teacher and deacon at Stafford Baptist Church before that. U.S. Navy Reserve for 14 years, achieving the rank of lieutenant commander.
Top three campaign issues:
I want to support the continued development of a multi-year strategy to address division needs and anticipated growth challenges. SCPS needs to get ahead of the growth by developing a multi-year strategy for addressing transportation issues, capital improvement and educator retention. SCPS needs to move from being reactive to more proactive.
I want to help address the learning loss from the impacts of COVID-19. SCPS has started to address those learning losses by bringing students back to school and by adding in more paraprofessionals. The School Board needs to continue supporting our staff by getting students to school on time, ensuring we have full-time teachers for our classes and by listening to our educators to find creative ways to address the learning loss.
I want to focus on and make progress related to transportation issues, building HS6 and ES18 and teacher retention. The School Board working together with the staff and the Board of Supervisors can bring positive change to Stafford County and Stafford schools. I want to be a part of that and work to leave the schools better than I found them.
Campaign website: fauth4aquia.org